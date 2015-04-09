(Updates with start of ceremony, paragraphs 2, 8)
HOUSTON, April 9 Texans on Thursday marked the
50th birthday of the Houston Astrodome, the world's first fully
air-conditioned multipurpose domed stadium, once dubbed a global
wonder and now a decaying structure with an uncertain future.
The Astrodome, which has been gutted and vacant for years,
was open to the public for a two-hour ceremony attended by
thousands to celebrate the edifice christened on April 9, 1965,
when New York Yankees great Mickey Mantle hit in a home run at
an exhibition game.
When it opened in 1965 at a cost of $35 million to build, it
was dubbed "The Eighth Wonder of the World" and hosted events
including a Judy Garland concert and Billy Graham Christian
Crusade.
The Houston Astros baseball team, who called it home,
finished one spot out of last place in the National League that
year with outfielders of all stripes ducking for cover from fly
balls that got lost in the glare of the ceiling panels.
A year later, the ceiling problem was fixed but it caused
the grass to die. Along came a synthetic material dubbed
AstroTurf that played havoc on athletes' knees and caused carpet
burns for anyone sliding across the surface.
Later, the Houston Oilers would play football in the dome
that was home to the 1992 Republican National Convention, six
Elvis Presley concerts and Tejano singer Selena's last televised
concert.
In 1999, the Astros played their last game at the Astrodome.
It officially closed in 2006, three years after the Houston
Livestock Show and Rodeo moved to a new venue.
"It is history in the making here. I came to a lot of Astros
games in the Astrodome. It is kind of like going down memory
lane," James Worrell told local broadcaster KPRC from the
celebrations inside the dome.
The latest plans for the structure include turning it into
an indoor park.
In 2013, Houstonians voted against a $213 million proposal
for the "New Dome Experience," which would have converted the
building into a convention center.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric
Walsh)