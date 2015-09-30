UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.