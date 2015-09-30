Sept 30 A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that NCAA compensation rules for college athletes violate antitrust law, but it reversed a lower court's order that the athletes should get up to $5,000 per year in compensation.

The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in a case in which more than 20 current and former athletes filed an antitrust class action against the NCAA.

