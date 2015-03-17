(Recasts with details from court hearing)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 A U.S. appeals court
wrestled with whether student athletes should win a slice of the
billions of dollars universities reap from football and
basketball, amid mounting public pressure for colleges to give
athletes better benefits.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association asked the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to throw out an earlier
ruling granting student athletes a limited share of revenue
generated from use of their names, images and likenesses.
Critics say the NCAA's scholarship policy short-changes
athletes who risk injury and devote many hours to practice
sessions, travel and competition. The majority of college
athletes do not go on to play professionally.
In a ruling last year, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in
Oakland, California sided with more than 20 current and former
athletes who filed an antitrust class action against the NCAA.
The NCAA says it is defending amateurism in college sports.
Yet in the appeals court hearing on Tuesday, two members of
the three-judge 9th Circuit panel appeared open to the idea that
the NCAA's argument violates antitrust laws.
Citing a previous case which involved sharing video game
revenue, Chief Judge Sidney Thomas said a ruling for the
athletes in that matter "has opened a pathway for compensation."
Broadcasters including Walt Disney Co and CBS Corp
have rallied behind the NCAA, arguing in a filing that
the idea each participant in a team sporting event has an
individual right of publicity "is simply wrong."
Yet Judge Jay Bybee on Tuesday said contracts the NCAA signs
with television networks contain language about players' names
and images. That suggests such rights are valuable assets that
may be falling victim to anti-competitive behavior by the
college sports association.
"Its clear you've got financial transactions going on here
that are of great importance to both sides," Bybee said.
Even so, Bybee was skeptical of how Wilken went about trying
to remedy the situation - directing that some college athletes
should receive deferred payments of $5,000 per year.
"It looks to me like it crossed a line," Bybee said.
The hearing took place just a day before the NCAA's annual
March Madness men's basketball tournament begins.
The lead plaintiff, Edward O'Bannon, won a national
basketball championship with UCLA in 1995. He testified during
trial that he usually spent about 40-45 hours per week on
basketball.
"I was an athlete masquerading as a student," O'Bannon said
in court.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)