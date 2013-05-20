By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA May 20 Downtown Atlanta will soon look
a little more like London, after a decision by city council
members on Monday to allow the construction of a 20-story Ferris
wheel similar to the popular London Eye on the banks of the
Thames River.
The "SkyView Atlanta" wheel, which will be less than half
the height of the London Eye, will be re-located from Pensacola,
Florida, to a spot near Centennial Olympic Park, which was
constructed for the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Two St. Louis developers purchased the wheel a year ago and
moved it from Paris, near the Louvre museum, to Pensacola, said
their spokesman, Jason Evans.
The move to Atlanta is designed to attract more riders,
Evans said, adding that no tax dollars would be used for the
project.
Unlike open-air Ferris wheels, the Atlanta ride will feature
climate-controlled gondolas that can seat up to six people at a
time.
The wheel should be in place and ready to open in about
three weeks, Evans said, and visitors will pay $12 to $14 per
ride.
"I think it's a winner for us," City Councilman Kwanza Hall
said. "It's something we're not spending city money on. We're
not using city property. These are private developers who are
making an investment in this part of town."
The London Eye averages more than 3.75 million visitors a
year, according to the company that operates it.
