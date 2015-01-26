Jan 26 Atlantic City, New Jersey's financially
distressed gambling hub, plans to reschedule a $12 million note
sale for later this week, a city official said on Monday.
The notes, which will roll over short-term notes originally
borrowed in 2013 to fund various repairs after Hurricane Sandy,
were among more than $1 billion of U.S. municipal bond deals
postponed on Monday because of a blizzard.
Atlantic City's deal was to be a competitive sale but could be
offered as a negotiated deal instead, Atlantic City Revenue
Director Michael Stinson said.
"The hope is that the market will be friendly and that we'll
be able to do that this week," he told Reuters in a phone
interview.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)