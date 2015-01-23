By Hilary Russ and Megan Davies
Jan 23 "At least we're not Detroit," Atlantic
City's Mayor joked just last week during his state of the city
address.
Don Guardian, who took the helm a year ago after two decades
of promoting the city's tourism and businesses, may want to
start eating those words.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Thursday appointed an
emergency management team for the troubled gambling destination.
And that - start heating up the crow - includes lawyer Kevyn
Orr, the man behind Detroit's historic bankruptcy.
Some now think Atlantic City is bound to follow the Motor
City's path into Chapter 9 bankruptcy. Yet by some measures,
Atlantic City is in worse shape than Detroit, with which it
shares such traits as a high poverty rate.
For instance: Unlike Detroit, which has a number of growing
businesses alongside its traditional auto manufacturing sector,
Atlantic City relies almost exclusively on casinos, which make
up about 75 percent of its tax base.
"Detroit has a business hub," said Michael Sweet, attorney
at Fox Rothschild. "I don't know what Atlantic City has besides
gaming but certainly for it to enter bankruptcy they would need
to figure out what's next - the gaming hub of the East Coast is
gone."
While the Motor City's Big Three automakers emerged from
crisis by the time Detroit was being restructured, Atlantic
City's casino industry is still in free fall with no apparent
hope for federal bailout.
"It's a lesson in the importance of revenue diversity for
any city," said Tamara Lowin, municipal analyst at Belle Haven
Investments.
Detroit has General Motors Co's headquarters in the
city but also an influx of non-auto related business.
Billionaire Dan Gilbert, who founded mortgage lender Quicken
Loans, started moving his operations to Detroit in 2010. Smaller
businesses have also bet on the city, such as cycle maker
Detroit Bikes.
Atlantic City, meanwhile, has begun focusing on conferences,
shopping and entertainment. Yet, they are still dependent on
tourists. And that often means more of the same, well, tourist
stuff.
"If I had a dollar for every time someone said to me we need
to build a water park, I could've built the damn thing myself,"
Guardian said.
And then there are assets. Detroit was able to use the vast
city-owned art collection to leverage the city out of its black
hole. Atlantic City's main claim to fame: a boardwalk.
BEACH OR BUST?
By the end of the current fiscal year, Atlantic City's tax
base is projected to decline to $10 billion - half of what is
was in 2010. Moody's on Friday slashed its credit rating six
notches deeper into junk territory.
The silver lining? New Jersey traditionally is more
supportive of its local governments than Michigan, said Matt
Fabian, managing director of Municipal Market Advisors. The
state is "very paternalistic," with a "strong history of control
and support," he added.
And it does have the Atlantic Ocean.
"Last I looked," said William Brandt, a Chicago-based
turnaround expert at Development Specialists, Inc., "there were
no good beaches in Detroit."
The tale of two cities
Atlantic City Detroit
Poverty rate 34 percent 39 percent
Median household income $29,200 $26,325
Debt $348 million $2.4 billion*
Population 40,000 689,000
Industry decline over years over decades
2013 Murders 3 109
2013 Robberies 114 744
Percentage of jobs devoted 29 13
to gaming/manufacturing **
Notable assets Famous boardwalk Fine Art
*At the time Detroit filed for bankruptcy, it had $2.4
billion of outstanding taxable pension bonds and limited and
unlimited tax general obligation bonds altogether. Other kinds
of debts are not included in this figure.
** Percentage shows gaming for Atlantic City; manufacturing
for Detroit. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ and Megan Davies in New York;
Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington. Editor: Hank
Gilman)