BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
NEW YORK Jan 22 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Thursday signed an executive order appointing Kevin Lavin as Atlantic City's emergency manager and Kevyn Orr, who steered Detroit through bankruptcy, as Lavin's special counsel.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley, writing by Megan Davies)
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* French bluechips near 10-yr high; German DAX hits record high