April 23 New Jersey has appointed Donald
Steckroth to negotiate talks between Atlantic City and the
groups involved in its restructuring process, the former
bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Steckroth, who served a 14-year term with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, is currently a member of Cole
Schotz as a part of its bankruptcy and corporate restructuring
practice, according to the law firm's website.
The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier saying
that Steckroth would be attempting to broker a deal between the
city's turnaround team and business and union interests.(on.wsj.com/1yUFQfx)
Atlantic City faces a budget gap of more than $100 million
this year, while four casino properties have closed since the
start of 2014.
In January, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had appointed
an emergency management team for Atlantic City headed by Kevin
Lavin. The team also includes former Detroit emergency manager
Kevyn Orr.
In March, the team issued a report saying the struggling
gambling hub had to consider cost cuts, layoffs and longer bond
maturities, although it noted that bankruptcy was not yet on the
cards.
Still, the appointment of the team has U.S. municipal bond
investors and Wall Street credit rating agencies concerned that
the move could signal a departure from the state's historically
strong support of its financially distressed cities.
