(Corrects fourth paragraph to say Bank of America Merrill Lynch would purchase the notes, not underwrite them)

By Daniel Kelley

ATLANTIC CITY N.J. Feb 3 The struggling New Jersey gambling hub of Atlantic City will see its borrowing costs soar on a short-term loan plan approved on Tuesday by the city council.

Under the plan, negotiated by city officials and Atlantic City's new emergency manager, the financially distressed city will pay $300,000 to borrow $12 million for six months at a 5 percent interest rate. That is nearly three times as much as the 1.75 percent coupon it paid to issue similar debt just a year ago.

Atlantic City revenue director Michael Stinson told the city council his office negotiated with three lenders.

Mayor Don Guardian said separately on Tuesday that the city had reached a final deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to purchase the new notes.

"That's about the best deal we're going to get," he said.

The high rate comes in the wake of super-downgrades of the city's debt deep into junk bond territory by two Wall Street credit rating agencies, which are concerned about a possible bankruptcy filing under the new emergency manager appointed last month by Governor Chris Christie.

The new borrowing comes because the city was unable to roll over $12.8 million of 1-year notes that matured on Tuesday. Those notes, issued last year before the emergency manager's appointment and closure of 3 of the city's 12 casinos, carried a 1.75 percent coupon. A fourth casino closed that January.

The bond anticipation notes were being used to pay for infrastructure projects after Hurricane Sandy. Originally issued in 2013, the notes were rolled over last year.

In the quest to roll the notes over again, one lender offered the city 12 percent; another offered a lower rate but required state backing, which the city could not get.

Atlantic City has already borrowed $40 million from the state at 0.75 percent for a loan due March 31.

"Initially no one responded," said Guardian, adding that "everyone is nervous" because of the downgrades. "The term of emergency manager I think scares people away."

By comparison, the yield on a 6-month Treasury note was 0.0675 percent on Tuesday. A $13.7 million short-term bond anticipation note sale from the investment-grade city of Long Branch, which is also on the Jersey Shore, priced at 0.50 percent on Tuesday.

Bank of America declined to comment on the deal. A spokesman for Christie's office, which handles communication for the emergency manager, did not reply to a request for comment.

Guardian is expected to present his budget proposal to the city council on Feb. 18.

City Council President Frank Gilliam said the high borrowing cost was the result of the downgrades.

"They're saying we're in bad shape," Gilliam said. "The decision by Moody's and Standard & Poor's is coming back to haunt us." (Writing by Hilary Russ; Editing by Gunna Dickson)