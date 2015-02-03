(Corrects fourth paragraph to say Bank of America Merrill Lynch
would purchase the notes, not underwrite them)
By Daniel Kelley
ATLANTIC CITY N.J. Feb 3 The struggling New
Jersey gambling hub of Atlantic City will see its borrowing
costs soar on a short-term loan plan approved on Tuesday by the
city council.
Under the plan, negotiated by city officials and Atlantic
City's new emergency manager, the financially distressed city
will pay $300,000 to borrow $12 million for six months at a 5
percent interest rate. That is nearly three times as much as the
1.75 percent coupon it paid to issue similar debt just a year
ago.
Atlantic City revenue director Michael Stinson told the city
council his office negotiated with three lenders.
Mayor Don Guardian said separately on Tuesday that the city
had reached a final deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
purchase the new notes.
"That's about the best deal we're going to get," he said.
The high rate comes in the wake of super-downgrades of the
city's debt deep into junk bond territory by two Wall Street
credit rating agencies, which are concerned about a possible
bankruptcy filing under the new emergency manager appointed last
month by Governor Chris Christie.
The new borrowing comes because the city was unable to roll
over $12.8 million of 1-year notes that matured on Tuesday.
Those notes, issued last year before the emergency manager's
appointment and closure of 3 of the city's 12 casinos, carried a
1.75 percent coupon. A fourth casino closed that January.
The bond anticipation notes were being used to pay for
infrastructure projects after Hurricane Sandy. Originally issued
in 2013, the notes were rolled over last year.
In the quest to roll the notes over again, one lender
offered the city 12 percent; another offered a lower rate but
required state backing, which the city could not get.
Atlantic City has already borrowed $40 million from the
state at 0.75 percent for a loan due March 31.
"Initially no one responded," said Guardian, adding that
"everyone is nervous" because of the downgrades. "The term of
emergency manager I think scares people away."
By comparison, the yield on a 6-month Treasury note was
0.0675 percent on Tuesday. A $13.7 million short-term bond
anticipation note sale from the investment-grade city of Long
Branch, which is also on the Jersey Shore, priced at 0.50
percent on Tuesday.
Bank of America declined to comment on the deal. A spokesman
for Christie's office, which handles communication for the
emergency manager, did not reply to a request for comment.
Guardian is expected to present his budget proposal to the
city council on Feb. 18.
City Council President Frank Gilliam said the high borrowing
cost was the result of the downgrades.
"They're saying we're in bad shape," Gilliam said. "The
decision by Moody's and Standard & Poor's is coming back to
haunt us."
(Writing by Hilary Russ; Editing by Gunna Dickson)