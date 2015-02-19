GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Feb 18 The mayor of Atlantic City on Wednesday provided a glimpse of his budget plans for 2015, saying he will propose a $235 million spending plan for this year, down 11 percent from 2014.
The financially distressed New Jersey gambling hub will also reduce employee head count through attrition, Mayor Don Guardian said during his state of the city address to the city council. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
NEW YORK, May 8 Speculators abandoned their bets on rising U.S. interest rates in the futures market just days before the Federal Reserve's decision this month to leave rates unchanged and the release of an upbeat April payrolls report.