(Corrects to state in paragraph 7 that Guardian said there is
no intention to raise tax rates in 2015, instead of that he
vowed not to raise rates)
By Hilary Russ
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Feb 18 The mayor of
Atlantic City on Wednesday provided a glimpse of his budget
plans for 2015, saying he will propose a $235 million spending
plan for this year, down 11 percent from 2014.
Mayor Don Guardian again called for more state aid, saying
that the cash-strapped gambling hub has not received the same
share as other distressed New Jersey cities.
"Atlantic City doesn't have their hand out saying 'give me
something because we can't do it,'" Guardian said during his
state of the city address to the city council. "We provided $9
billion of gaming tax alone to the state of New Jersey over the
last 35 years. Give us the help while we're down and out."
Even as four casinos shut last year, the city produced $700
million in taxes for the state. It received 7 percent of its
2014 budget from state aid - compared with Newark at 18 percent
and Camden at 66 percent, he said.
The city's fortunes have dwindled as its casino industry
has suffered from gambling competition in neighboring states.
That caused the city's property tax base to tumble. It is
expected to shrink to $7.35 billion, Guardian said on Wednesday,
down by almost two-thirds from its $20.5 billion assessed value
for 2010.
To make up the difference, the property tax rate has
skyrocketed. Guardian said the city could not withstand another
tax hike and had no intention of raising rates again in 2015.
Governor Chris Christie last month appointed an emergency
management team with ties to Detroit's historic bankruptcy. They
have until late March to review the city's finances and propose
solutions.
Wall Street credit rating agencies are concerned that the
appointment opens the door to a bankruptcy filing and debt
restructuring.
Atlantic City recently took out $12 million of short-term
notes, and it has a March deadline to repay a separate $40
million to the state.
To city hopes to pay off both of those obligations with a
$52 million borrowing through the state's Qualified Bond Act
program, Guardian told reporters after his presentation.
The city wanted to use that program last year but delayed
the borrowing amid investor concerns about the city's finances.
Guardian is also reducing staffing through attrition, with
the city on track to have cut 200 positions by June. The city
council agreed to give up their city cars on Wednesday.
Guardian will present his full budget proposal in the next
couple months.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)