BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 pct stake in on Deck Capital Inc
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
Nov 20 An ongoing slump in casino revenues and large casino property tax appeals led Moody's Investors Service to cut Atlantic City's credit rating by one notch to Baa2 on Wednesday.
About $219 milion of outstanding general obligation and city-guaranteed debt is affected. The outlook remains negative.
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.