Nov 20 Atlantic City, the New Jersey gambling mecca struggling with slumping casino revenues and property tax disputes with the local gaming industry, suffered another blow on Wednesday when its credit rating was cut by Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's cut the city's rating one notch to Baa2, affecting $219 million of outstanding general obligation and city-guaranteed debt. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade comes as the state begins testing a new online gambling system this week, with the formal roll-out scheduled for Nov. 26.

In February, New Jersey became the most populous U.S. state to legalize Internet gaming, in a bid to resuscitate Atlantic City after years of financial and economic decline. Delaware and Nevada also allow online gaming.

Casino revenues have fallen largely because of competition from other states.

At the same time, casinos have successfully challenged their property tax assessments, leading to appeals that are costing the city millions of dollars each year.

Atlantic City had to borrow $143 million in fiscal 2013 to pay casinos for their successful tax appeals, according to its adopted 2013 budget.

Most recently, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, owned by Boyd Gaming Corp and MGM Resorts, argued that its assessed property value in prior years should be reduced. In October, a judge in state tax court awarded the casino $49 million, according to media reports. The city has said it will appeal the ruling.