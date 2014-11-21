By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 AT&T Inc will pay $52
million in civil penalties and environmental compliance as part
of a settlement with California over illegal dumping of
hazardous waste but won't be required to clean up the resulting
contamination, state officials said on Thursday.
State officials said it marked the first enforcement action
in California against a telecommunications company for
mishandling of electronic waste. The settlement must still be
approved by the Alameda County Superior Court, where it was
filed.
Investigators cited AT&T for illegally disposing of
hazardous wastes and other materials at more than 235 of its
warehouses and dispatch centers across the state over a
nine-year period.
Inspections of trash dumpsters at those facilities by county
prosecutors and state regulators found the company was routinely
sending hazardous materials to local landfills not permitted to
receive such contaminants.
The wastes in question consisted primarily of discarded
electronic equipment, batteries and aerosol cans, as well as
"certain liquids and gels" used by AT&T service technicians, the
state said in a statement.
"This settlement holds AT&T accountable for unlawfully
dumping electronic waste," state Attorney General Kamala Harris
said.
AT&T admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement, nor
is it compelled to remove any of the waste it was found to have
dumped illegally, said David Beltran, a spokesman for Harris.
But the judgment also expressly does not release AT&T from
any liability for contamination in the event the Dallas-based
company is named in a lawsuit seeking damages, Beltran said.
AT&T officials were not immediately available for comment.
Verizon Communications Inc has acknowledged that it
was the subject of a similar investigation by California earlier
this year.
Under the agreement with AT&T, the company will pay $23.8
million in civil penalties and other costs and spend $28 million
more over the next five years to carry out "enhanced
environmental compliance measures" required by the settlement,
the state said.
Consumer advocate Liza Tucker from the nonprofit Santa
Monica-based group Consumer Watchdog criticized the settlement
as falling short by not requiring AT&T to undertake a costly
cleanup necessary to ensure public health and deter similar
dumping by others.
"They're being fined what amounts to chump change for a
company like AT&T, and the public is not going to be protected
in the end because wherever they've illegally disposed of that
waste, it's going to stay there," she said.
