WASHINGTON, April 22 California Governor Jerry
Brown told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission he
supports the proposed $48 billion merger of wireless carrier
AT&T Inc and satellite provider DirecTV, according
to a letter released on Wednesday.
The FCC and the Justice Department will decide whether the
deal can go through, though it has drawn less criticism than
another pending mega telecom merger of Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc. California
regulators are also weighing the cable companies' merger.
Brown told the FCC that AT&T's purchase of California-based
DirecTV would keep thousands of jobs in the state and benefit
businesses and consumers there.
