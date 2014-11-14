WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Friday asked AT&T Inc to
provide specifics of its plan to stop investing in high-speed
Internet connections in 100 cities until the FCC sorts out new
"net neutrality" rules.
The FCC is reviewing AT&T's proposed $48.5 billion bid to
buy DIRECTV, and in Friday's letter asked the No. 2 wireless
carrier to detail its plans to limit fiber deployment following
the merger and turn over all documents related to the decision.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)