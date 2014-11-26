WASHINGTON Nov 26 AT&T Inc sought to
clarify to U.S. regulators its plans to pause investments in
high-speed Internet connections until "net neutrality" rules are
settled, saying in a letter on Wednesday that the plans related
to new and not existing commitments.
The Federal Communications Commission earlier this month
pressed the company to explain its plans to stop investing in
high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until the agency
sorts out new "net neutrality" rules for how Internet service
providers manage web traffic on their networks.
AT&T's announcement of a planned pause in fiber investments
came in response to President Barack Obama's call for stricter
rules through regulations that would treat Internet providers
more like public utilities.
The FCC pressed AT&T to specify how its response would play
into the company's planned $48.5 billion merger with satellite
operator DirecTV, which regulators are reviewing. As
part of the merger proposal, AT&T agreed to provide high-speed
fiber Internet to 2 million homes.
In the letter dated Nov. 25 and released on Wednesday, AT&T
said it did not plan to limit those investments or other
existing commitments but would pause on further expansions
because of the uncertainty about new rules.
"To be clear, AT&T has not stated that the president's
proposal would render all of these locations unprofitable.
Rather, AT&T simply cannot evaluate additional investment beyond
its existing commitments until the regulatory treatment of
broadband service is clarified," Robert Quinn, AT&T's senior
federal regulatory vice president, wrote in the letter.
An AT&T spokesman said the company would pause all
investments outside of the commitments made in connection with
the DirecTV merger, including potential new customer locations
beyond the company's initial expansion plan for 25 metropolitan
areas as well as other markets. He said the pause affected
millions of potential customer locations.
To read AT&T's letter, see bit.ly/1vNPj6k
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Paul Simao)