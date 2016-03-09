NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $20 billion of 10-year government debt amid the weakest demand since August, following a poor auction of three-year notes on Tuesday, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.49, the lowest level since August. This gauge of overall auction demand was lower than the 2.56 set at the previous auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)