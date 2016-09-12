NEW YORK, Sept 12 Direct bidders purchased a small amount of the 10-year debt offered by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday following a global bond market sell-off last week, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury awarded 3.39 percent of the $20 billion 10-year government note supply to direct bidders which include large investors and small bond dealers. This was their smallest share at a 10-year note auction since February 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)