NEW YORK May 10 U.S. primary dealers, or Wall Street's top 23 firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday purchased their largest share of 10-year Treasury notes at an auction so far in 2017, according to Treasury data.

The U.S. Treasury Department awarded them 34.22 percent of the $23 billion in a 10-year government note issue it offered, which was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from this week's quarterly refunding. This was primary dealers' largest allotment since the 36.50 percent at the 10-year auction in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)