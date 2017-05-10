NEW YORK May 10 U.S. primary dealers, or Wall
Street's top 23 firms that do business directly with the Federal
Reserve, on Wednesday purchased their largest share of 10-year
Treasury notes at an auction so far in 2017, according to
Treasury data.
The U.S. Treasury Department awarded them 34.22 percent of
the $23 billion in a 10-year government note issue it offered,
which was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from
this week's quarterly refunding. This was primary dealers'
largest allotment since the 36.50 percent at the 10-year auction
in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)