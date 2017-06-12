NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $20 billion of 10-year government notes to average demand at a yield of 2.195 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this maturity since November, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.54, up from 2.33 at the prior auction in May and the highest level since March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)