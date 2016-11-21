BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $55 billion in four-week or one-month bills on Tuesday, which is lower than the record amount of $65 billion it sold at each of the previous two auctions for this debt maturity.
Last week, it auctioned one-month T-bill issue at an interest rate of 0.305 percent, which was the highest since October 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.