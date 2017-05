NEW YORK Nov 22 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it sold $55 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.340 percent, which was the highest since 0.350 percent at a one-month bill sale on Oct. 8, 2013, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.24, the lowest since the 3.17 set at a one-month T-bill auction held on Aug. 23. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)