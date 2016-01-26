NEW YORK Jan 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $55 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.295 percent, which was the highest rate on this debt maturity since October 2013, Treasury data showed.

This latest weekly one-month bill supply matched the record amount sold in November.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.69, which was the highest since late October.

Last week, the Treasury auctioned $50 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.250 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.09. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)