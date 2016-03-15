BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $60 billion of one-month bills to the weakest bidding in eight weeks, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.22, the lowest level since 3.09 set at a one-month T-bill auction held on Jan. 20. This gauge of overall auction demand was lower than the 3.44 at the prior auction last week.
The latest one-month issue was sold at an interest rate of 0.280 percent, higher than prior week's 0.275 percent.
This was the second straight week that the government offered a record $60 billion of one-month T-bills. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement