NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday sold $35 billion of one-month bills at an interest
rate of 0.185 percent, the lowest at an auction since the last
week of December, according to Treasury data.
Tuesday's offering size of one-month T-bills
was the smallest since $5 billion on Oct. 27.
The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month bills offered
was 3.58, the strongest since the one-month bill sale held on
Feb. 2.
Last week, the Treasury sold $45 billion of one-month
T-bills at an interest rate of 0.200 percent with a bid-to-cover
ratio of 3.28.
Investor demand for Treasury bills will likely stay strong
in the coming weeks in anticipation of a further drop in supply,
analysts said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)