NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate
of 0.245 percent, which was the highest in seven weeks, Treasury
data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month T-bills offered
was 3.33, the lowest in six weeks.
Last week, the Treasury sold $40 billion of one-month
T-bills at an interest rate of 0.170 percent and a bid-to-cover
ratio of 3.63.
"The market is definitely in need of more supply, but
apparently there are some digestion issues at the moment," Tom
Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a
note on the auction results.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)