NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Tuesday it sold $20 billion of one-year bills to the
weakest overall demand since December 2009, Treasury data
showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of one-year bills offered
was 3.14, down from 3.29 at the prior auction held
on March 1.
On Dec. 15, 2009, the bid-to-cover ratio on $29 billion
worth of one-year bills was 3.08.
Analysts said the soft demand for the T-bill issue stemming
from reduced demand from Wall Street dealers ahead of
quarter-end.
"Dealers submitted smaller bids due to the upcoming
quarter-end turn and the associated balance sheet constraints,"
Jefferies & Co. money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a
research note.
The latest one-year T-bill issue was sold at an interest
rate of 0.66 percent, matching the level set at the previous
auction.
At the same time, the Treasury sold $45 billion of one-month
bills at an interest rate of 0.200 percent and a
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.28.
This was the lowest interest rate at an one-month auction
since Jan. 5.
Last week, the Treasury sold $55 billion of one-month
T-bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent and a bid-to-cover
ratio of 3.56.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)