NEW YORK, June 20 Small bond dealers and other direct bidders on Monday purchased the fewest U.S. two-year Treasury notes at an auction since early 2015, Treasury data showed.

Direct bidders bought 9.92 percent of the $26 billion in two-year fixed-rate notes offered, which was their smallest share since January 2015 and less than the 32.52 percent at the prior two-year auction in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)