NEW YORK, July 25 Demand at the latest U.S. two-year Treasury note auction on Monday was the weakest since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis as investors held off making bids ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.52 , down from 2.72 at the prior two-year auction in June and the lowest since 2.13 at the auction in December 2008. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)