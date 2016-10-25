PRECIOUS-Gold on track for biggest gain in five weeks

* Palladium on track for worst weekly fall since late January * Platinum, silver heading for biggest weekly gain in five weeks * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices; adds trade and Fed comments, second byline, NEW YORK datelines) By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Gold rose on Friday and was on track for its best week in five as the dollar softened on political turbulence in the United States, boosting