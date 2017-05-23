UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
NEW YORK May 23 A gauge of total bids for $26 billion worth of U.S. two-year government debt on Tuesday reached its strongest level in a year with the yield at a two-year auction hitting its highest level since September 2008, according to Treasury data.
The amount of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 2.90, which was the highest since May 2016 when it was 3.00. At the prior two-year note sale in April, the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.85. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)