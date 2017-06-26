U.S. apartment vacancy rate edges up in second quarter - Reis
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
NEW YORK, June 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year government notes at a yield of 1.348 percent, which was the highest yield since October 2008, to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 3.03, which the strongest since November 2015. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.90 at the prior two-year note sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Asian Paints and Dena Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:30 am: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual shareholde