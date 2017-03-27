BRIEF-Elysian at Harmony says raises $15.5 million in equity financing
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)
NEW YORK, March 27 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 1.261 percent, the highest at an two-year auction since December, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.73, below the 2.82 at the prior two-year auction in February but above its 12-month average, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)
* Synlogic Inc says raises $42 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHsKU9)