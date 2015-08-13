NEW YORK Aug 13 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Thursday sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds, the final leg of
this week's $64 billion quarterly refunding, to average demand,
Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was
2.26, up slightly from 2.23 at the prior 30-year auction in
July. This was close to a 2.27 average on the bid-to-cover
ratios of the prior six auctions.
The Treasury paid a 2.88 percent yield on the latest 30-year
bond supply, the lowest in four auctions and below the 3.084
percent yield realized in July.
