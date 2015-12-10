NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. primary dealers on Thursday bought their smallest share of U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds at an auction since this maturity was reintroduced in February 2006, Treasury data showed.

The top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 25.73 percent of the $13 billion in 30-year Treasuries supply offered, less than the 29.58 percent they bought at the prior 30-year auction in November.

Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks purchased 63.89 percent, more than the 60.25 percent in November and their third-largest share at a 30-year auction since these data were made available.

Direct bidders including smaller bond dealers bought 10.38 percent at the auction, up from 10.16 percent in November.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.42, compared with 2.41 last month.

The yield on the latest 30-year supply was 2.978 percent, down from 3.07 percent in November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)