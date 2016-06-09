NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $12 billion worth of 30-year bond supply at a yield of 2.475 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this maturity since January 2015, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.42, matching the level set at a 30-year bond auction in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)