NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $12 billion worth of 30-year bond supply at a yield of 2.475 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this maturity since January 2015, Treasury data showed.

Overseas demand for U.S. government debt has intensified this week with yields on longer-dated German and British government bonds fell to record lows early Thursday.

Worries about sluggish global growth and Britain leaving the European Union have stoked bids for low-risk sovereign debt, analysts said.

"The global investing community continues to find value in the U.S. since rates in other developed markets are negative or near-zero," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co., wrote in a note on the 30-year auction.

The ratio of bids to the amount of U.S. 30-year Treasuries offered was 2.42, matching the level set at a 30-year bond auction in December. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.19 last month.

Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks accounted for 64.94 percent of the purchase, up from 59.73 percent at the prior 30-year auction.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 8.09 percent of the latest 30-year supply, which was their smallest share since September 2015. In May, they bought 8.78 percent.

Primary dealers or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 26.98 percent, down from 31.49 percent in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by G Crosse and Bill Trott)