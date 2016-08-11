NEW YORK Aug 11 Demand at a $15 billion auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds was seen as solid on Thursday but it retreated from the robust levels reached at the prior 30-year auction in July, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.24, the lowest since May. This measure of overall auction demand was lower than the 2.48 set at the July auction, which was the strongest since September 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)