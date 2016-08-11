* Indirect purchase strong but below record high set in July

* Primary dealers award rebounds from record low

* Yield on latest 30-year issue above July's record low (Adds details on auction)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Demand at a $15 billion auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds was seen as solid on Thursday but it retreated from the robust levels reached at the prior 30-year auction in July, Treasury data showed.

The latest 30-year Treasury supply was the final leg of the government's quarterly refunding, in which it raised $13.8 billion of new cash and will repay $48.2 billion to bondholders.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered was 2.24, the lowest since May. This measure of overall auction demand was lower than the 2.48 set at the July auction, which was the strongest since September 2015.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 61.45 percent of the new 30-year issue, down from a record 68.49 percent last month.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 10.90 percent, their biggest share since March. In July, they bought 8.41 percent.

"The buyside takedown figures were also good, with both the indirect and direct bids a little above average," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market strategist John Canavan wrote in a note on the 30-year auction.

Global appetite for long-dated bonds has been intense in response to expanded asset purchase programs of the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

Their quantitative easing moves, combined with their negative rate policies, have driven the yields on more than $11 trillion of their regions' sovereign debt into negative territory.

Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 27.65 percent of the 30-year supply, above the record low of 23.09 percent in July.

The Treasury Department sold the latest 30-year issue at a yield of 2.274 percent, above the record low of 2.172 percent set in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)