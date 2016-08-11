* Indirect purchase strong but below record high set in July
* Primary dealers award rebounds from record low
* Yield on latest 30-year issue above July's record low
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Demand at a $15 billion auction
of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds was seen as solid on Thursday but
it retreated from the robust levels reached at the prior 30-year
auction in July, Treasury data showed.
The latest 30-year Treasury supply was the final leg of the
government's quarterly refunding, in which it raised $13.8
billion of new cash and will repay $48.2 billion to bondholders.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered
was 2.24, the lowest since May. This measure of
overall auction demand was lower than the 2.48 set at the July
auction, which was the strongest since September 2015.
Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign
central banks bought 61.45 percent of the new 30-year issue,
down from a record 68.49 percent last month.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 10.90
percent, their biggest share since March. In July, they bought
8.41 percent.
"The buyside takedown figures were also good, with both the
indirect and direct bids a little above average," Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates market strategist John Canavan
wrote in a note on the 30-year auction.
Global appetite for long-dated bonds has been intense in
response to expanded asset purchase programs of the European
Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
Their quantitative easing moves, combined with their
negative rate policies, have driven the yields on more than $11
trillion of their regions' sovereign debt into negative
territory.
Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 27.65 percent
of the 30-year supply, above the record low of 23.09 percent in
July.
The Treasury Department sold the latest 30-year issue at a
yield of 2.274 percent, above the record low of 2.172 percent
set in July.
