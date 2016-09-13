(Recasts first paragraph, adds details on 30-year auction)
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Some investors on Tuesday
withheld bids for the latest supply of U.S. 30-year government
bonds, propelling their yields to the highest levels since
Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union in late
June.
Appetite for long-dated bonds has been dented globally since
last week following the European Central Bank's decision to not
extend its bond purchase program for now.
"Ugly," John Canavan, Stone & McCarthy Research Associates'
market strategist, wrote of the 30-year auction results.
Direct bidders which include large institutional investors
and small bond dealers purchased 4.59 percent of the $12 billion
30-year government bonds offered by the U.S. Treasury
Department, their smallest share at a 30-year auction since
September 2009, Treasury data showed.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 57.94 percent of the latest 30-year Treasury bond
supply, their lowest percentage since January.
.
Primary dealers, or the 23 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 37.47
percent of the 30-year supply. That was their biggest share
since August 2015.
The Fed bid for none of the latest 30-year supply.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.13, which was
the weakest reading since February.
The Treasury paid investors and dealers a yield of 2.475
percent on latest 30-year bond supply. This was higher than
August's 2.274 percent and matched the level set in June.
