NEW YORK Aug 9 Total demand at a $24 billion U.S. three-year Treasury note auction rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a seven-year low reached in July, Treasury Department data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.98, up from 2.69 at the prior three-year note sale last month. This gauge on auction demand was also the highest since December.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)