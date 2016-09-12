NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-year notes at a yield of 0.947 percent, the highest since March, according to Treasury data.

Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 40.54 percent of the latest three-year note supply. This was their largest share since June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)