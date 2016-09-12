BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-year notes at a yield of 0.947 percent, the highest since March, according to Treasury data.
Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 40.54 percent of the latest three-year note supply. This was their largest share since June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.