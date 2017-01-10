Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Jan 10 Investor demand for U.S. three-year Treasury notes re-emerged at an auction on Tuesday after it fell last month in advance of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.
Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 54.6 percent of the $24 billion of the three-year Treasury issue offered. This was their largest share at a three-year auction since September, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.