NEW YORK Jan 25 A gauge of investor and bond dealer demand at Wednesday's auction of $34 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fell to its weakest level since July, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year government debt offered was 2.38, below 2.72 at the prior five-year auction in December and the lowest since 2.27 last July. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)