NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion in five-year government debt to soft investor demand for a yield of 1.875 percent, the lowest at a five-year note auction since November, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury awarded investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders 57.29 percent of the latest five-year note offering, which was their smallest award since last July. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)