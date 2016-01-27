NEW YORK Jan 27 Wall Street's top bond firms on
Wednesday bought the most U.S. five-year Treasury notes at an
auction since August as some investors held back just ahead of
the release of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.
Modest bidding from investors resulted in the latest
five-year note clearing at a yield of 1.496
percent, the lowest since October but more than half a basis
point higher than what traders had expected.
Primary dealers, or the 22 bond dealers that do business
directly with the U.S. central bank, purchased 37.81 percent of
the five-year Treasuries offered, their biggest share since
42.48 percent in August.
Heavier purchases from primary dealers are viewed negatively
because they will likely seek to resell them on the open market,
putting downward pressure on Treasury prices.
Bond managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders purchased 53.54 percent of the latest five-year note
supply, up from 52.52 percent at the prior auction in December.
January's share of indirect bidder purchases, however, was
below its 12-month average of 58.69 percent.
Small bond dealers and direct bidders bought 8.64 percent of
the five-year offering, down from December's 10.96 percent and
their smallest share since October.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)