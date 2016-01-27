NEW YORK Jan 27 Wall Street's top bond firms on Wednesday bought the most U.S. five-year Treasury notes at an auction since August as some investors held back just ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.

Modest bidding from investors resulted in the latest five-year note clearing at a yield of 1.496 percent, the lowest since October but more than half a basis point higher than what traders had expected.

Primary dealers, or the 22 bond dealers that do business directly with the U.S. central bank, purchased 37.81 percent of the five-year Treasuries offered, their biggest share since 42.48 percent in August.

Heavier purchases from primary dealers are viewed negatively because they will likely seek to resell them on the open market, putting downward pressure on Treasury prices.

Bond managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 53.54 percent of the latest five-year note supply, up from 52.52 percent at the prior auction in December.

January's share of indirect bidder purchases, however, was below its 12-month average of 58.69 percent.

Small bond dealers and direct bidders bought 8.64 percent of the five-year offering, down from December's 10.96 percent and their smallest share since October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)