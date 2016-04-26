NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $34 billion of five-year notes at a yield of 1.410 percent, which was the highest since January, Treasury data showed.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 6.76 percent of the latest five-year issue, which was their smallest share at an auction of this maturity since October 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)