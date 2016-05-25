GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
NEW YORK May 25 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion of five-year debt to the strongest demand since late 2014 at a yield of 1.395 percent, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year supply offered was 2.60, above the 2.41 at the prior auction in April. This measure of overall auction demand was the highest since the ratio of 2.91 set in November 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D