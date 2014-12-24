(Adds details on latest auction, adds quote)

NEW YORK Dec 24 Bidding at the U.S. seven-year Treasuries note auction on Wednesday was the weakest in more than a year as some traders sat on the sidelines due to worries about the Federal Reserve possibly raising interest rates in mid-2015.

The ratio of the amount of bids for the $29 billion in the latest seven-year government note issue offered came in 2.39, the Treasury Department said.

This gauge of overall demand at an auction was below November's 2.63 and the lowest since November 2013 when it was 2.36.

Foreign central banks, large investors and other indirect bidders bought 56.5 percent of the latest seven-year note supply due to mature in December 2021, up from 50.0 percent in November. This was their biggest purchase share at a seven-year auction in four years.

On the other hand, smaller bond dealers, certain fund managers and direct bidders bought 5.92 percent of the seven-year supply, down from 12.84 percent in November. This was their smallest share since February 2011.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the U.S. central bank bought 37.58 percent, slightly more than November but below their recent six-month average of 37.93 percent.

Wednesday's seven-year note sale marked the final fixed-rate coupon Treasuries auction of 2014, fetching a yield of 2.125 percent which was the highest since September.

The Treasury will auction some bills next week. Earlier it announced it will sell $24 billion in three-month T-bills and $24 billion in six-month T-bills on Monday.

